Demolition work under way for Sacred Heart Cathedral School in Davenport

Demolition is under way at the old school building at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

It may not look like they've made much progress, but that's because the work is going on inside, which is necessary before the building can be razed.

According to the cathedral website, the school was dedicated in 1915 It is being torn down for the construction of a new Diocesan Hall.

With help from school alumni, we reported on the historic significance of the school building in a recent Fran Riley Feature.