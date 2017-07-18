Dennis Hastert released from federal prison

Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from prison in Minnesota and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility.

Hastert is nearing the end of a 15-month sentence that a federal judge gave him in April 2016 in a case that revealed accusations he had sexually abused teenagers while coaching wrestling at a suburban Chicago high school.

The 75-year-old pleaded guilty to violating federal banking laws in an effort to pay $3.5 million in hush money to keep the alleged sex abuse secret.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records Tuesday show Hastert is no longer in the Minnesota federal prison where he was serving his sentence.

Records indicate he is at a Chicago residential re-entry management office. His official release date is Aug. 16.