Department of Labor finds over 200 workers with disabilities in Sterling being exploited

According to the United States Department of Labor, they have found that nearly 250 workers with disabilities are being improperly paid by Rock River Valley Self Help Enterprises in Sterling.

The department revoked the company's certificate after finding out those workers were being exploited.

The department's Wage and Hour Division's (WHD) investigation found a "failure to timely perform appropriate wage surveys and failure to conduct proper time studies on all jobs performed by workers with disabilities." There were times on weekends that workers would be unlawfully paid with gift cards and not wages.

“The Department of Labor is committed to protecting Americans with disabilities from exploitation in the workplace,” said Ruben Rosalez, Acting Regional Administrator. “When employers violate federal law and obstruct investigators, we take decisive action to protect vulnerable workers, their families, and other employers who play by the rules.”

