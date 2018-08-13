Deputies rescue women stuck on inflatable rainbow unicorn

Unicorns apparently do exist and are sometimes used as flotation devices.

Deputies in Chisago County on Saturday happened upon a group of four women stuck in some weeds on a lake.

Their stranded watercraft probably stuck out like a sore thumb given it was in the shape of a giant unicorn adorned with rainbow wings.

Chisago County deputies tweeted a video of their emergency response with the caption “with a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter”.