Teen airlifted after vehicle hits snowmobile near Tampico, Ill.

Deputies were called to the scene of a crash involving a snowmobile on Jersey Road at the Hennepin Feeder Canal, south of Tampico, Ill. The accident happened Sunday afternoon, February 11, around 1:20 p.m.

Officials say a snowmobile driven by 19-year-old Madeline L. Tornow of Tampico, was traveling northbound through a field west of the canal. They say Tornow pulled onto Jersey Road and failed to yield an eastbound vehicle driven by 29-year-old Todd E. Blosser, also of Tampico.

According to deputies, Blosser took evasive action in an attempt to avoid the crash, but was unable to avoid hitting the snowmobile.

Tornow was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to a Rockford Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries. Occupants in the Blosser vehicle were uninjured.

Tampico Fire, Tampico Ambulance, and CGH Ambulance assisted on scene. This crash was turned over to the Illinois Department of Conservation Police for their investigation into the crash.