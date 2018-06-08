Deputy K-9 Hondo retiring after 7 years of service to Jackson County Iowa Sheriff's Office

Deputy K-9 Hondo is retiring after almost 7.5 years of service to the Jackson County Iowa Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office posted to its Facebook page saying in part they would "like to thank Deputy Chad Gruver and his partner Deputy K-9 Hondo for their service to Jackson County. Deputy Gruver and Hondo took their last shift together on May 5, 2018. During Hondo’s career he has assisted local law enforcement agencies and offered his service to surrounding counties. Hondo has been utilized in search warrants and drug searches. He has alerted on drugs and drug paraphernalia which have led to numerous arrests. Hondo also assisted Clinton County PD with armed burglary suspects that were barricaded inside a house. Suspects came out peacefully thanks to Hondo."

Hondo had helped assist in multiple local and neighboring county school searches.