Des Moines County deputies respond to early morning car fire

Authorities responded to a car fire that broke out south of Burlington early Friday morning.

Des Moines County deputies say it happened around 3:35am at the 7000 block of Highway 61.

Deputies saw that the engine block of the car was fully engulfed, but the only person inside the car was able to get out.

The driver told deputies that she had hit a deer which caused the vehicle to smoke and within minutes, the car caught on fire.

No one was hurt, but the car was destroyed. The southbound lane of Highway 61 was closed at Hunt Road for about an hour. No citations were issued.

Des Moines County deputies were also assisted by the Burlington Police Department.