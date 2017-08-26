Des Moines man in critical condition after being set on fire

Police in Des Moines are seeking for a suspect after they say a man was intentionally set on fire.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says the assault happened Friday afternoon and that the man is in critical condition.

Police were called just before 2 p.m. Friday about the fire. Officials found the 27-year-old victim with severe burns covering a significant portion of his body. Police say he was taken to the Burn Treatment Center at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Parizek says the fire may have been the result of a domestic dispute.