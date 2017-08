Authorities have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a 19-year-old man at a Des Moines convenience store.

Police said in a news release Thursday night that 18-year-old Des Moines resident Daniel Lemay has been charged with first-degree murder for his role in aiding and abetting Tuesday's fatal shooting of Noah Campbell, who lived in Des Moines.

Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Lemay.

Police say more arrests are expected.