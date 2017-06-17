Des Moines police investigate shooting deaths of 2 men

Des Moines police are investigating the early morning shooting deaths of two men on the city's eastside.

Police say officers were called just after 3 a.m. Saturday to Easton Boulevard to investigate a shooting and found two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was dead at the scene and the other died at a hospital.

Police continued to investigate and hadn't made any arrests.

The killings were the city's 17th and 18th homicides this year. That compares to 13 homicides in all of 2016.

