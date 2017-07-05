UPDATE: Des Moines woman dies after being shot by police

UPDATE: According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers were involved in a shooting at 2:00 AM on Wednesday, July 5th.

As is standard protocol the Department of Criminal Investigations is investigating the police-involved shooting. DCI says the investigation is ongoing saying only, 29-year-old Tiffany Potter was driving the vehicle that was trying to evade officers.

Officers say Potter had a handgun and fired at least one round at officers.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 29-year-old woman has died after being shot by a Des Moines police officer.



Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says Tiffany Lynn Potter was wounded while trying to flee from officers in a car before she was shot around 2 a.m. Wednesday.



The Des Moines woman parked the car in a driveway and fled on foot. Parizek said she had a handgun and fired it at least once.



Few other details have been released about what happened.



No officers were hurt during the confrontation.



The incident will be investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.