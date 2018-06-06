Despite dropping-out, Boulton garners 5 percent of primary vote

Fred Hubbell will face incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds this November. Hubbell won the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primary election with 56 percent of the vote.

But there were five other names on the ballot for the Democratic Party. Only four of them, viable candidates.

Nate Boulton, a state senator, technically dropped out of the race after sexual harassment allegations came to light two weeks before the primary. But it was too late to remove his name from the ballot.

With the option to vote for Boulton seemingly still available, the former candidate garnered nearly 9,000 votes, or five percent. If he were still in the running, Boulton would have beat candidate Ross Wilburn.

Cathy Glasson came in second to Hubbell, with 20 percent of the vote.

The general election is Tuesday, November 6.

