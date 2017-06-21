Details about an arrest made after a shots fired call in Davenport Tuesday

Davenport police have released more information into an incident at West 8th St. and Maquette St. early Tuesday morning.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and confirmed that shots were fired.

Casings were located on scene. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to stop.

Police pursued the vehicle that fled into Illinois over the I-280 Bridge.

Illinois police units were able to safely deploy spike-sticks which disabled the vehicle. The driver fled on foot but

was apprehended after a short foot chase. The driver was identified as Keyshawn Reed, 29 of Davenport.

Reed has been charged with the following:

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Assault While Participating in a Felony

Domestic Assault w/ Intent

Child Endangerment

Eluding

According to the affidavit, the suspect entered an occupied residence where an argument ensued. The defendant assaulted the victim by punching her in the face and placing a handgun to her head.

The victim feared for her safety and moved her head just prior to the shot being fired. The bullet then hit a wall inside the residence near where the defendant's infant child was sitting.

Reed then left the residence with his infant child and the mother of the child. A vehicle pursuit was initiated where the defendant reached speeds of 120 mph in a 65 mph zone.