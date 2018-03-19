Details announced for 4th Annual Downtown Bettendorf Clean-Up

Volunteers are needed for the 4th Annual Downtown Bettendorf Clean-Up, on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the Waterfront Convention Center’s east parking lot at 8:00 am.

State Street, Grant Street, Leach Park, McManus Park, I-74 corridor, and the riverfront/bike trail will be cleaned. Volunteers will be provided with all the necessary tools by the Iowa DOT and Scott County Waste Commission, as well as a t-shirt.

This event is open to all ages but only volunteers older than 14 will be allowed on the I-74 corridor.

Visit discoverbettendorf.org to register by clicking on the April 7th date in the Event Calendar. For any questions or further information, contact Denice Enfield at 563-344-4526 or denfield@bettendorf.org.

