Developers create wearable tech aimed at stopping sexual assault

One-in-five women are sexually assaulted or raped while in college, and new tools are aiming to help combat the problem with the help of technology.

The Intrepid Smart Sticker can sense if clothing is being removed, even if the victim is unconscious.

"A victim is unable to stand up for themselves and we want to cater to those kinds of situations," says Intrepid developer Manisha Mohan.

It connects with a smartphone app that can contact five people in the case of an emergency.

The Roar Athena is a wearable that can alert trusted contacts of location and status, while the Revolar Instinct is a similar device that's more like a keychain...with a button to send for help.

There's even a date-rape-drug detecting nail polish in development called "Undercover Colors".

Dr. Annelise Mennicke has been working on sexual assault prevention for more than seven years.

She says while these devices may be helpful tools, it's going to take more to put an end to sexual violence.

"If we just shifted from how to protect a victim to how to we equip a bystander I think we could make some real progress to keep these crimes from occurring," Mennicke says.

The technology can add peace of mind, but the responsibility of prevention is on everyone.

