Dewitt Police reminding residents to lock it up after 'several' car burglaries

Police in DeWitt are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after several vehicle burglaries have been reported.

Police are urging owners to lock up their car doors to help deter criminals. Police say if you hear or see something suspicious in the area, to call the police.

Police say if you have a camera that picks up your driveway and you have a neighbor who was recently burglarized to check your footage.

Please call the DeWitt Police Department at 563-659-3145 or our police Dispatchers at 800-462-6530 (Clinton County Communications non emergency number) Or 911 for emergencies.