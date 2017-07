18-year-old Gavin Glasz will be back in Clinton County Court on Thursday.

Glasz was arrested and charged with 2 two counts of first degree murder for the murder of his parents, Brian and Michelle Glasz, in June. The couple were both found dead in their rural Dewitt home along Highway 30.

According to police, he stabbed his parents and then tried to conceal their bodies by wrapping them in blankets.

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m.