Cy-Hawk football rivalry takes center stage Saturday

It's a big weekend for football fans across Iowa and that's an understatement.

This year, the Iowa Hawkeyes are headed to Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones for the 65th matchup in the rivalry. Iowa holds an advantage of 42 to ISU's 22. In 2016, the teams played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 42-3.

2015 was the last time the teams played in Ames. Iowa won that game, as well. The last time Iowa State won was 2014.

Ticket prices are on the rise for Saturday's match-up.

On StubHub.com, the lowest ticket price is more than $100.

Kick-off is 11 a.m. at Jack Trice Stadium.

KWQC Sports Director Joey Donia will in Ames. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat for up-to-the-minute coverage.