Dignity Memorial host supply drive for Operation Gratitude

Dignity Memorial providers will be collecting donations for Operation Gratitude during the month of May. Operation Gratitude sends over 250,000 care packages each year.

Requested items include socks, batteries, video games, earbuds, lip balm, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, hand and foot warmers, and miniature sewing kits.

Donations can be brought to the following locations from 8 am to 5 pm:

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

838 East Kimberly Road

Davenport, Iowa 52807

Davenport Memorial Park

1022 East 39th Street

Davenport, Iowa 52807

Weerts Funeral Home

3625 Jersey Ridge Rd

Davenport, Iowa 52807