Dignity Memorial host supply drive for Operation Gratitude

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Dignity Memorial providers will be collecting donations for Operation Gratitude during the month of May. Operation Gratitude sends over 250,000 care packages each year.
Requested items include socks, batteries, video games, earbuds, lip balm, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, hand and foot warmers, and miniature sewing kits.
Donations can be brought to the following locations from 8 am to 5 pm:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, Iowa 52807
Davenport Memorial Park
1022 East 39th Street
Davenport, Iowa 52807
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, Iowa 52807