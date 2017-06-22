Diocese of Davenport to install new Bishop

On Thursday, June 22, the Diocese of Davenport is set to install what will be the ninth Bishop for the district.

Thomas Robert Zinkula will succeed Bishop Martin Amos. Bishop Amos declared his retirement back in December of 2016.

The Bishop-Elect was raised in Mount Vernon, Iowa. There, he eventually attended school at Cornell College. During his college years, Zinkula was even a football player.

After his time in Mount Vernon, the Bishop-Elect attended law school at the University of Iowa. But, three years into his law career he started the transition to priesthood.

Zinkula was eventually ordained in 1990 and most recently was the Rector at Saint Pius the Tenth Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa.

The installation is set for 2 p.m. at St. John Vianney Church in Bettendorf. The ceremony is not taking place at Sacred Heart Cathedral due to major renovations.

The ordination in invitation only, but stick with TV-6 for more from the ceremony.