Dioceses of Davenport installs ninth bishop

Before a room full of Catholics and religious and civic leaders Thomas Zinkula became the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Davenport.

It is a position he never imagined being asked to take.

“When I was appointed it's like, I don't feel like a bishop,” he laughed.

He says though, it is starting to sink in.

“Just the ceremony the ritual made it real,” Bishop Zinkula said. “I felt the Holy Spirit and I feel a lot more like a bishop these days.”

The newly installed bishop started his catholic journey in the very diocese he now leads.

“I was baptized in the Davenport Diocese,” said the Mt. Vernon native.

He grew up on a farm just outside of the town. He attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, before heading to law school at the University of Iowa.

After a three-year career in law, Bishop Zinkula was called to the priesthood and took his education to a new vocation.

“You learn how to speak, you know, because you need to in different situations in court whatever, and how to write better, so those kinds of skills you can use in anything.”

Ordained in Dubuque in 1990, the Iowa man has spent most of his years as a priest serving that community. A place he feels is similar to his new home.

“I mean its Iowa you know and so it's not that different from Dubuque, so I don't know, I just feel like this is the place to be,” the bishop said.

Now, Bishop Zinkula will focus on the future of his new flock.

“I need to get to know more get to know people get to know parishes and schools and traditions here and just take it a day at a time that's my plan,” Bishop Zinkula said. “I don't have any plans to change this or change that. I mean that would be foolish.”

The installation and ordination took place at St. John Vianney Catholic Church Thursday, June 22, in Bettendorf.