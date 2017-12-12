Dirt bike stolen from 8-year-old in Cedar Rapids

An 8-year-old boy in Cedar Rapids is afraid he won't be able to race dirt bikes again. Someone broke into his family's garage and stole his racing bike.

Brayden Schmitt says racing is his favorite activity, and his whole family does it.

The family keeps the dirt bikes in a garage right next to their home.

On Friday, Brayden's dad went to do some work on the bikes and noticed the smallest bike was gone.

The family often doesn't lock the garage door, and says before this no one had ever stolen anything.

The dad says it was hard to tell Brayden his bike is gone, and that's why he's offering a small reward for it.

"Racing is everything to him. He's done lots of races. He enjoys this all the time. We just really want it back for him," Kris Rutzebeck said.

"Cause it makes me really happy, and I go really fast," Brayden said.

The family did file a police report.

The dirt bike is valued around $1,800.