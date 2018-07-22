Disabled Davenport man has wheelchair lift stolen

Jerry Sparks woke up Saturday morning around 6 A.M. When he went outside he noticed that his wheelchair lift was no longer on the back of his truck. He notified police immediately and filed a report. He said he had two bikes recently stolen as well, but something so vital to someone with a disability - he just couldn't understand.

"I can't believe somebody would steal from a disabled person, he said. "If I didn't need it, then I wouldn't have had it."

Sparks has to use a cane when he goes out now, because he has no way of getting his wheelchair onto his truck. "I have to use this cane. It's hard to get around because I have very bad knees," said Sparks. "That's why I got it so I can at least get around." He said that he has security cameras, but for some reason they didn't catch anyone stealing anything.

He wants anyone who has seen or heard anything to contact police as soon as they can. The lift cost him over $1,000, and it has reflectors on it like the ones on the back of his truck.

"If you got a description of them, call the police department," said Sparks. "It really hurts me. I really needed it."