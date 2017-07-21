Disaster proclamation issued for storm-ravaged Iowa counties

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four counties in the northeast corner of Iowa that suffered storm damages.

The governor's office said Thursday that the proclamation covers Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette and Winneshiek counties raked by storms Wednesday.

The proclamation allows state resources to be used to aid in recovery efforts.

It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance program for qualifying residents of the four counties. The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. The money can be used for such things as home and car repairs, temporary housing expenses or replacement of clothing or food.