Disorderly conduct at Bettendorf High School football game leads to police pursuit

Disorderly conduct at the Bettendorf High School Football game resulted in a police foot pursuit Friday night.

2 individuals at the football game who were not students were asked to leave after exhibiting disorderly conduct behavior to police officers and others.

One of the individuals became combative with the officers when asked to leave. They are facing charges of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.

The second individual left the scene without incident when officers discovered a facebook from that day of the second individual in the same outfit holding a gun.

The second individual then tried to return to the football game where officers then attempted to make verbal contact, and in turn, a police pursuit began. The second individual was caught and is facing charges of trespassing.

Offiers say there was no threat to the public during this pursuit.