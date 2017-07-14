Disruptive passenger forces flight to Moline back to DFW

A flight from Dallas-Ft. Worth to Moline was forced to return to the DFW airport Thursday night because of “a disruptive passenger.”

American Eagle flight 5771, operated by Mesa Airlines, was originally scheduled to leave DFW at 8:45 p.m. and arrive at Quad City International Airport at 10:44 p.m.

After KWQC learned of the incident from a viewer tip, the NBC affiliate in Dallas confirmed the plane was met by law enforcement after it returned to DFW.

Online records show the flight was “diverted” and did not take off again until later in the evening, finally landing in the Quad Cities at 12:37 a.m. on Friday.