Ditching the dorm: college students who live in senior homes

For many college students, off-campus housing means an apartment or possibly renting a room in a home.

But a pair of students in Connecticut has opted for another alternative that they hope gives them a head start in their future careers.

Studying abroad is one thing, but for Quinnipiac students Joe Huberman and Victoria Kozar, their "abroad" is at Wallingford's Masonicare at Ashler Village, an assisted living village.

"I think it's an age cohort that we have a lot to learn from and I think I have as much to learn from them as I can hopefully give to them," said Huberman.

Joe and Victoria both look to have a career in senior care once they graduate.

Both also beat out 17 other applicants looking to ditch the dorm room and have an apartment in the village to gain real world experience caring for more than 100 smiling residents.

"It's a lot to help when I move forward how to treat patients, knowing from this side living among them I feel I can get a lot being a provider in this setting," said Kozar.

Howard Luppi, who also went to the"Q" says he loves the idea.

"You're dealing with people that are basically all over 60, 70, 80, 90 and these are young people, and when they merged together a lot of it is going to come out of it that's going to be good."

To earn their credit, the new kids on the block will have to work eight hours a week and commute to campus to complete other courses. While most campus courses will be done with a pen and paper, the lessons while studying "abroad" are measured in care.

"I want to give them my heart, my all," Kozar said. "I was telling them I'm going to have office hours. I'm ready to get the cookies out and everything. I have a lot of life experience; they have way more than me I hope to give what I have."

This is the second year for the Students in Residence program at the assisted living center.

