Divided Iowa Supreme Court revives Traffic Camera lawsuit

Despite siding with the city of Cedar Rapids on the majority of its traffic camera program, Iowa's Supreme Court has revived a class action lawsuit against it.

The ruling is centered primarily on the use of civil fines for penalizing speeders. The court ruled those fines are actually municipal fines, which requires court proceedings and carries a higher burden of proof that civil procedures.

"A city cannot avoid (due process) by simply declaring that an effort to

impose a civil penalty for an ordinance violation is not really a municipal

infraction," the court ruled.

Cedar Rapids' traffic camera program imposes a civil fine on the owners of speeding vehicles. Those owners can request a review by either an administrative panel or in small claims court. If an owner does nothing, he or she waives that right and owes the fine.

Based almost exclusively on this change, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed a lower courts ruling dismissing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by a group of people claiming the speed camera tickets violate several aspects of Iowa's Constitution and due process. Despite questioning some aspects, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled there was not enough evidence the city's cameras violated any aspects of the state constitution.

One of the main arguments in the lawsuit was that the city's traffic camera program was primarily aimed at generating revenue for the city. Cedar Rapids, however, argued the main purpose is to improve safety. But the justices questioned the city's motives in some aspects of how the program runs.

"If promoting safety were Cedar Rapids' real goal, why does the

ordinance penalize vehicle owners and not the drivers where the

deterrence function would be much greater?" the ruling reads.

"One might also wonder why the City maintains a system generating 35,000 tickets per year at the end of the hazardous "S" curve when, according to IDOT, most of the danger has passed," the ruling continues. "This suggests that the placement of the ATE equipment is concerned with the generation of money rather than safety. And, the notice of violation seems primarily designed to getting money quickly from cited owners by not candidly advising the owners of their right to a district court proceeding and by threatening them with the prospect of adverse impact on their credit rating."

However, justices ultimately said those issues are merely bad appearances and do not negate the legitimate arguments for using the cameras to improve public safety.

"Enforcing speed limits on busy roads is not inherently irrational. Making unlawful behavior costly is also not irrational, and there is a fair likelihood that the owner of the vehicle was either the driver or the driver was a family member of the owner," the ruling reads.

The court also rejected arguments that fines issued after the Iowa D-O-T imposed new rules that made some of the cameras illegal should be refunded. The Iowa Supreme Court has since thrown out those DOT rules, meaning the tickets issued by the cameras during that time are legitimate.

The City of Cedar Rapids turned off its cameras on I-380 more than a year ago as it argued in court over those DOT rules. It still has not restarted citations from those cameras, despite the court ruling. The city says it wants to first get city council approval on how it will use revenue from the cameras before resuming citations. It has not set a timeline for that to happen.

Des Moines, which had also shut off its cameras, resumed issuing citations earlier this summer.