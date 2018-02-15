Division of Criminal Investigation warns of scam targeting Iowans

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Iowa State Patrol are warning of a scam that is targeting Iowans by misrepresenting the staff of the department.

Officers with the Iowa State Patrol received reports of scammers posting to be department employees. The callers claimed they were Special Agents with the DCI and they were investigating a lawsuit.

If you receive a phone call similar to this you are asked to contact your local law enforcement and the Iowa Attorney General's Office Hotline at 515-281-5926 or at 888-777-4590.

Below, the DCI has provided helpful tips to prevent being targeted by fraudulent calls.

- If you get a call from someone who claims they are collecting money on behalf of the DPS, even if a caller ID device shows the DPS, hang up.

- The DPS does not demand immediate payment via prepaid debit cards.

- Do not provide or confirm personal information or financial information to anyone who calls.

You do not need to report the scam if you receive a call, however, if you lost money through the scam, report it to your local police department or sheriff's office.