Dixon High School Seniors graduate, days after shooting

Just a few days have passed since shots were fired at Dixon High School, which shocked an entire community. The town moved forward and focused on graduation, as 182 students looked to walk across the stage. Each student, here looking to move past the shooting, and focus on a bright future.

Senior class vice president Emma Krull, and numerous students opened the ceremony with moments of gratitude, thanking the man who put his life on the line, Officer Mark Dallas.

"Today would not have turned out the same without you being here so from the class of 2018, we love you, Mark Dallas is our hero and we are all Dixon strong," said Krull.

Dixon High School Principal, Michael Grady, says the class of 2018 was the best class he's ever seen. "You have shown leadership in your words and actions and you have shown kindness to your classmates and those who are less fortunate," Grady said to the graduates.

As students share messages of success and well wishes, these students say they'll be Dixon strong for a lifetime.

"Dixon has just been so great, and we've all been so close with each other, It's amazing we got to make these memories and not let this {shooting} ruin it," said Krull.