Dixon Police ask for help locating Sterling man wanted for Wendy's burglary

The Dixon Police are asking for help locating a Sterling man wanted for a Wendy's burglary from July 22nd.

Ryan J. Martinez, age 39, of Sterling, is currently wanted for Burglary, a Class 2 Felony, and Theft Over $500, a Class 3 Felony.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Martinez they are asked to call

the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488).

Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1000.00 with information leading to an arrest.