Dixon Police ask for public assistance locating Wendy's burglary subject

The Dixon Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a subject who is wanted in connection with a Burglary that occurred at Wendy’s on July 22nd, 2018.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Charles C. Price, age 33. The warrant is for Burglary, a Class 2 Felony, and Theft Over $500.00, a Class 3 Felony.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Price they are asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000.00 with information leading to an arrest.