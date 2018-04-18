Dixon Police ask for public help on Walmart theft

The Dixon Police Department is asking for public assistance with a retail theft at Walmart located at 1640 South Galena Avenue. On April 16, 2018 at approximately 3:57 PM, officers responded to Walmart for a report of theft of several items.

The two suspects are described as a younger black male and the other as an older Hispanic male. The suspects fled in a black pickup truck. If anyone recognizes the suspects or have any further information, they are asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411.