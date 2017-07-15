Dixon Police conducting "Operation Water Gun"

Courtesy of Dixon Police Department Twitter page
Updated: Sat 2:10 PM, Jul 15, 2017

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Dixon, Illinois are engaging in a little summertime warfare with kids all day Saturday.

The Police Department announced via Twitter that they'd be responding to water gun challenges from 10 am to 5 pm on July 15. All the kids have to do to challenge the officers is tweet at Dixon Police using the hashtag #OperationWaterGun with a picture of the contestants and a location.


The day started with a shot of Dixon officers "armed" and ready. Soon after, several fights got underway.






There was a slight lull in the action when officers had to respond to actual disturbance calls, but that didn't get in the way for long.


If you're in Dixon and your kids are up to the challenge, give the Dixon Police Department a tweet!

 