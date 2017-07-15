Police in Dixon, Illinois are engaging in a little summertime warfare with kids all day Saturday.

The Police Department announced via Twitter that they'd be responding to water gun challenges from 10 am to 5 pm on July 15. All the kids have to do to challenge the officers is tweet at Dixon Police using the hashtag #OperationWaterGun with a picture of the contestants and a location.

In case our subtle hints weren't enough, #OperationWaterGun is a go tomorrow!

☀️☀️�������� pic.twitter.com/JZIqbqc8LF — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 14, 2017

The day started with a shot of Dixon officers "armed" and ready. Soon after, several fights got underway.

"Unnecessary Use of Force" is something #DPD never wants to be a part of.



Except today... ��#OperationWaterGun pic.twitter.com/q4FY0NJpT1 — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 15, 2017

Thankfully our ��wasn't ruined after the amount of water balloons thrown at us! �� #OperationWaterGun started full throttle with these kids! pic.twitter.com/Mu7tZ0T5B8 — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 15, 2017

Not only did this little guy challenge us all by himself, but he gave us a bag of @Oreo afterwards! ��������#OperationWaterGun pic.twitter.com/YWq2U24iOR — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 15, 2017

Pictured below is the 5 seconds this little guy wasn't trying to shoot us in the face! ������#OperationWaterGun pic.twitter.com/HCIeuUQ12s — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 15, 2017

There was a slight lull in the action when officers had to respond to actual disturbance calls, but that didn't get in the way for long.

Sorry for lull in ����action...



-Man threatening neighbor w/ �� call

-Man banging on bank doors mad they were closed call

-Wanted subject call — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 15, 2017

If you're in Dixon and your kids are up to the challenge, give the Dixon Police Department a tweet!