DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Dixon, Illinois are engaging in a little summertime warfare with kids all day Saturday.
The Police Department announced via Twitter that they'd be responding to water gun challenges from 10 am to 5 pm on July 15. All the kids have to do to challenge the officers is tweet at Dixon Police using the hashtag #OperationWaterGun with a picture of the contestants and a location.
In case our subtle hints weren't enough, #OperationWaterGun is a go tomorrow!— Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 14, 2017
The day started with a shot of Dixon officers "armed" and ready. Soon after, several fights got underway.
2017 #OperationWaterGun is under way!— Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 15, 2017
"Unnecessary Use of Force" is something #DPD never wants to be a part of.— Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 15, 2017
Except today... #OperationWaterGun
Thankfully our wasn't ruined after the amount of water balloons thrown at us! #OperationWaterGun started full throttle with these kids!
Not only did this little guy challenge us all by himself, but he gave us a bag of @Oreo afterwards! #OperationWaterGun
Pictured below is the 5 seconds this little guy wasn't trying to shoot us in the face! #OperationWaterGun
There was a slight lull in the action when officers had to respond to actual disturbance calls, but that didn't get in the way for long.
Sorry for lull in action...— Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 15, 2017
-Man threatening neighbor w/ �� call
-Man banging on bank doors mad they were closed call
-Wanted subject call
If you're in Dixon and your kids are up to the challenge, give the Dixon Police Department a tweet!