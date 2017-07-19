Dixon Police search for donation jar theft suspect

Dixon Police are looking for help to identify a person suspected of stealing donation jars from gas station early Wednesday morning, July 19, 2017.
Police Tweeted out the request and said that the incident happened shortly after midnight.
Anyone with information should contact the Dixon Police department.
#DPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this male who stole 2 donation jars from Mobil shortly after midnight this morning. pic.twitter.com/QRZUqBJezZ— Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 19, 2017