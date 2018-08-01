Dixon Police seek public assistance in locating wanted man

The Dixon Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a subject who is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on August 1, 2018.

Jeremy Tuner, age 28, of Dixon, is wanted on a Lee County Warrant for two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, a Class 2 Felony, Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Obstructing Identifications, a Class A Misdemeanor.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tuner they are asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1000.00 with information leading to an arrest.