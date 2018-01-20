Dixon man arrested for possessing cocaine during traffic stop

Dixon authorities arrested a man during a traffic stop after they discovered almost 40 grams of cocaine inside his vehicle.

According to a Dixon Police press release, officers pulled over 48-year-old Dennis Milby of Dixon near the 600 block of North Ottawa Avenue around noon.

Officers discovered what they suspected was cocaine residue inside the vehicle. They found 37.8 grams of cocaine in Milby's vehicle.

Milby was charged with possession of an illegal substance with intent to deliver.