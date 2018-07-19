Dixon man wanted for hit and run

The Dixon Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a subject who is wanted in connection with leaving the scene of a Personal Injury Traffic Accident.

On June 6, 2018, at 12:54 a.m., the Dixon Police Department responded to a call of a traffic accident that occurred in the 1000 block of South Galena Avenue. During the course of the accident, the passenger received several injuries and was transported to KSB Hospital and was later transported to a Rockford area hospital for their injuries

Justin M. Charleston, age 22, of Dixon, IL was the driver of the vehicle and fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. An arrest warrant for Charleston was obtained for Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, Aggravated Reckless Driving, and several other traffic citations.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Charleston they are asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1000.00 with information leading to an arrest.