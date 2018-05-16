UPDATE: Suspect shot after firing at officer at Dixon High School

UPDATE 9:39 a.m.: KWQC's Emma Hogg was told by a witness that he heard 6-10 gunshots but couldn't see what was going on.

Just got off the phone with a man who works near the high school. He says he heard 6-10 shots, but couldn’t see what was going on. #DixonShooting @kwqcnews — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) May 16, 2018



UPDATE 9:35 a.m.: Lee County Sheriff's Office has just sent a release saying the school has been evacuated.

The release reiterates the city manager's statement saying there were no injuries to students after the shooting.

UPDATE 9:14 a.m.: On the Dixon High School's website they have a banner at the top of the page alerting parents they can pick up their children. They must have an ID to pick up their child.

The students are being bused from The Armory to Al Morrison Baseball Field.

PARENTS: High school students are being bused from The Armory to Al Morrison Baseball Field. Parents must have an ID to pickup their child. pic.twitter.com/N2RV3KVSCC — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) May 16, 2018





UPDATE: Dixon's city manager has confirmed there was a shooting at the high school.

A Dixon police officer confronted an armed male subject at the high school at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation shows the suspect shot at the officer and the officer then returned fire. The suspect was injured and has non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is receiving medical treatment and is in custody.

Dixon police believe the suspect acted alone and there is no further threat to public.

No students or staff were injured during the incident. Dixon High School and all Dixon Public Schools are on lockdown.

Peoria Avenue will be closed as multiple agencies are reporting to the area.

ORIGINAL: After receiving multiple reports of a shooting at a high school in Dixon, Illinois, police tell TV-6 there is no public threat.

Dixon police could not comment or confirm if there was a shooting, all they could say is there is no public threat and no threat to students.

This is a developing story and TV-6 is working to get more information.