Dixon psychic arrested for exploitation of an elderly person

Police have arrested a woman who works as a psychic in Dixon, Illinois for exploitation of an elderly person and multiple weapons charges.

Officials with the Sterling Police Department say they received a tip about a financial crime is March of 2017. With assistance from the Dixon Police Department, Sterling Police severed a search warrant on Wednesday, June 28 at 221 West Everett Street in Dixon, the place of operation for Miss Michelle Psychic Reader and Spiritual Advisor.

After completion of the search, police arrested 45-year-old Michelle Marks of Dixon and charged her with unlawful financial exploitation of an elderly person, theft, possession of a firearm without FOID card, and possession of firearm ammunition with FOID card. Marks was transported to Lee County Jail in lieu of bond.

Sterling Police were assisted by the Dixon Police Department, the Lee County States Attorney's Office, and the Illinois Attorney General's Office.