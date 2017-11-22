Dixon public schools react to the tragic loss of 4 students in a house fire

The community of Dixon, IL is still trying to comprehend the tragic house fire which took 6 lives in one family earlier yesterday. Among those six, were four children, Ethan, LeAnne, Hailey and Dylan Shaw the youngest, only 11 years old.

People in the Dixon Public School district are at a loss for words. The superintendent says they were 4 great students who's lives were cut way too short.

"It is beyond anything we are trying to wrap our minds around," said Superintendent Margo Empen. Empen says the four students who attended Reagan Middle,

Madison Elementary and Dixon high schools each had something unique about them.

"Wanting to be artists and the unique personalities, and the funny personalities and just you know what every student brings to the table, to find out more about these four was quite frankly a privilege," Empen said.

But now, it's time lean on loved ones and a strong community for support. "Dixon as a community is we are strong and we will come together and be there for each other," Empen said.

The Dixon Superintendent says they will have counselor support for students and teachers available if needed.