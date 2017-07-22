Dixon residents shocked after river levels rise to historic heights

It's been a long time since anyone has seen the rock river

rise so high.

"About 5 years ago, it was one of the highest that I'd ever seen and this is definitely higher than that right now by a couple of feet at least," said photographer, Chris McCormick.

It's one of his favorite spots to snap a picture or two. He says from his experience the river isn't anything you want to get close to when it's this high.

"I was getting pictures over here at the dam and i had waiters on and those currents they just kind of pull at you when you're not expecting it," McCormick said.

The Rock River is normally known as a calm river. But lee county officials had to keep the public from getting to close to the edge.

Lee County Sheriff, John Simonton, says he's warned several residents about the dangers of the river.

"We encouraged them to remove some belongings that they could from there homes if they thought their homes were going to be flooded," Simonton said.

But some people weren't so fortunate..

"We saw some of the damage coming down through the river you know with some docks that were floating that were, unfortunately, some boats that were broke loose from the docks and some very large trees and a lot of debris that was coming down the river," Simonton added.

Officials also say the speed of the river many boaters and residents must be aware of.

"That's really the dangerous part of it, anyone that gets close to the river or trying to work on their docks now, and they happen to fall in, they're going to get swept away rather quickly," Simonton said.

But residents like Chris McCormick say they hope the river settles down as soon as possible.

"Everybody wants to get out back on the river when it's safer little lower little less logs floating around that they can hit," said McCormick.

