Student escapes Dixon school shooting alongside school resource officer's son

Noah Wilcox is a graduating senior at Dixon High School. He said he was inside the gym Wednesday morning when a gunman suddenly opened fire.

"Next thing we know we just start hearing pops, like four of them quick, loud pops."

According to police, 19-year-old Matt Milby fired shots at school resource officer, Mark Dallas. Officer Dallas then returned fire, hitting Milby causing non-life threatening injuries, according to police. During the shooting, seniors were inside the gym practicing for graduation. Wilcox said one of his best friends is Josh Dallas, the school resource officer's son. The two went running as Josh's dad ran towards the suspect.

"We were all trying to tell him [Josh] don't stress about it, there's so many cops in there, your dad is going to be fine."

Students quickly got word that Officer Dallas was not hurt. Wilcox said the moment leading up to that announcement were frightening.

"My heart at the time kind of hurt for him [Josh] because we heard gunshots go off, but we didn't know who was hurt or shooting at who."

Wilcox said he's been friends with Josh for 13 years and knows Officer Dallas very well.

"Officer Dallas is probably one of the coolest adults I've ever been around," Wilcox said. "I've been over to his house multiple, multiple times growing up, more times than I can count."

Wilcox said he can't wait to thank Officer Dallas for his bravery and credits him to saving his life.

"The fact that he did that without hesitation, I will forever be grateful to him."