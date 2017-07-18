Do you know the signs of heat stress?

Following the excessive heat warnings expected to hit much of the U.S. and the Quad Cities Area, the Department of Health and Human Services released the steps people should take to protect themselves in extreme heat.

People suffering from heat stress may experience heavy sweating; weakness; cold, pale, and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; and nausea or vomiting. Early signs include muscle cramps, heat rash, fainting or near-fainting spells, and a pulse or heart rate greater than 100.

People suffering from heat stress should be moved to a cooler location to lie down. Apply cool, wet cloths to the body especially to head, neck, arm pits and upper legs near the groin area where combined 70 percent of body heat can be lost; and have the person sip water. They should remain in the cool location until recovered with a pulse heart rate is well under 100 beats per minute.

Signs of the most severe heat-related illness, heat stroke, include a body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit; hot, red, dry or moist skin; rapid and strong pulse; and altered mental status which can range from confusion and agitation to unconsciousness. Call 911 immediately and take steps to cool the person.

While children are especially vulnerable to heat illnesses, they may be unable to explain what is wrong but may act differently than usual. In extreme heat, consider changes in a child’s behavior to be heat stress.

Similarly, people with communication-related disabilities may have difficulty expressing a heat-related problem. In extreme heat, look for a change in behavior as a sign of heat stress.

Older adults face the additional risk of heat stress and heat stroke, for a variety of reasons.

To help prevent heat-related illness:

• Spend time in locations with air-conditioning when possible.

• Drink plenty of fluids. Good choices are water and diluted sport electrolyte drinks (1 part sports drink to 2 parts water) unless told otherwise by a doctor.

• Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

• Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours