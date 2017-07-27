Do you remember the 2016 Brady Street Sprints girls relay race?

In 2016, Assumption and Pleasant Valley girls relay teams took off up Brady St. hill.

Even after the baton was passed three times, the teams were still stride for stride to the finish.

The race was originally called a tie, but eventually Assumption was declared the winner.

Spectators will have to see if there's an another close to call race on Thursday, July 27, when runners will take off for the 2017 Brady Street Sprints.

TV-6 will have full exclusive coverage of the sprints. Tune in on July 17 at 7 p.m. or stream the races live on the KWQC mobile app.