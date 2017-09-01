Doctor Who comic day is Saturday at the Rock Island Library

Fans of the Doctor Who television show can get their dose of the doctor Saturday at the Rock Island 30/31 Library.

The library will observe Doctor Who Comic Day, Saturday, Sept. 2, with events from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.

The library bookstore and program room on 3039 30th Street will have activities including a Tardis paper craft, coloring sheets, trivia, mazes, and word search.

Fans can also check out the free Doctor Who comics available in the library's Hoopla digital service.

Participants in costume can enter to win free Doctor Who comics. The event is for all ages, so bring your trusty sonic screwdriver and join the fun!

For more information check out the

Rock Island Library.

