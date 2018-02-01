Doctor jailed by ICE for 1992 misdemeanors released on bond

A Polish-born doctor who legally came to the U.S. as a child has been released from a Michigan jail following his arrest by immigration agents over misdemeanor convictions 25 years ago.

Authorities say Lukasz Niec posted a $10,000 bond on Thursday and was released from jail in Battle Creek. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say Niec was arrested Jan. 16 for "administrative immigration violations."

The agency says the 43-year-old Kalamazoo doctor can be deported for the 1992 convictions dating to when he was in high school. He awaits removal proceedings.

The convictions were for malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen goods. Relatives say Niec pleaded guilty through a program to help young offenders and understood it wouldn't be used in a deportation.

Niec's next hearing is Feb. 22.