Doctor says Scalise recovery a good possibility

3:50 p.m.

Doctors say House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has a good possibility of recovery after he was at "imminent risk of death" from a gunshot wound to the hip two days ago.

Dr. Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center says "an excellent recovery is a good possibility," but says Scalise faces additional surgeries, a long hospital stay and rehabilitation.

Sava says infection remains a risk, after doctors performed several surgeries to stop bleeding and begin repairing abdominal and bone damage. Scalise remains in critical condition but his vital signs have stabilized and doctors have lifted sedation enough for him to respond to family members.

The bullet entered Scalise's left hip and tore across his pelvis, cracking bones and injuring organs and blood vessels. Sava didn't address what organs were damaged.

___

3:30 p.m.

Doctors say Rep. Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES') remains in critical condition at a Washington hospital but is improving.

Scalise was shot Wednesday morning as a gunman sprayed bullets into a GOP congressional baseball practice. The bullet entered Scalise's left hip and tore through his pelvis, breaking bones, injuring organs and causing severe bleeding.

Dr. Jack Sava, trauma director at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, says several operations have controlled the bleeding and Scalise's vital signs have stabilized. Sava says Scalise has responded to family members while he's still under sedation. But he will remain in the hospital for "a considerable period of time" and faces additional operations.

Sava estimates there are hundreds of bullet fragments in Scalise's pelvis and says doctors don't intend to try to remove them all, as that could cause more harm than good.

___

3:25 p.m.

The wife of wounded GOP congressman Steve Scalise says she is thankful for all the prayers and warm wishes her family has received since her husband was shot at a baseball practice.

Jennifer Scalise says in a statement that the family is "especially appreciative of the strong outpouring of love and support from our neighbors, friends, from Louisiana and across the country."

She says she's grateful to President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and all of Scalise's Capitol Hill colleagues "who have reached out to us during this most challenging time."

Jennifer Scalise also is thanking the first responders who rushed to her husband's aid Wednesday and the staff at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where her husband remains in critical condition.

___

2:17 p.m.

President Donald Trump says GOP Congressman Steve Scalise "took a bullet for all of us."

The president says that because of the "tremendous pain and suffering he's now enduring ... our country will perhaps become closer, more unified."

Trump also adds, as he's said previously, that Scalise is "having a hard time, far worse than anybody thought" following the shooting Wednesday. Scalise was hit as a gunman sprayed bullets into a GOP congressional baseball practice outside Washington D.C.

Scalise remains in critical condition at a hospital near the Capitol and has undergone multiple surgeries. He was shot in the hip but the bullet tore through his pelvis and injured internal organs.

The president made his comments as he spoke in Miami to announce a new policy on Cuba.

_____

12:40 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has paid a visit to wounded Majority Whip Steve Scalise at the hospital.

The Friday visit announced by Ryan's staff comes with Scalise in critical condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The Louisiana Republican was shot in the hip Wednesday morning in the baseball practice shooting by an Illinois man with grudges against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Scalise sustained serious injuries as the bullet traveled through his pelvis and injured internal organs. He's been undergoing repeat surgeries.

On Thursday night Scalise was honored at the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Stadium, where a record crowd showed up. Scalise is a member of the team and had been fielding balls at second base in preparation for the game when he was shot.