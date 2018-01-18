Documentary show to feature 1981 Coralville murder

A show airing on the Investigative Discovery channel on January 21 will look into a 1981 Coralville murder.

The documentary drama show "On The Case with Paula Zahn" will interview the victim's family, detectives and lawyers involved with the case.

On October 20, 1981, Vicky Klotzbach, 22, was reported missing. She was later found sexually abused and killed three days later in rural Coralville.

The Coralville Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Johnson County Sheriff's Department worked to investigate the case for over a year and a half.

They were able to work with investigators in Oregon who had bullets fired from a weapon associated with the suspect three years earlier.

After DNA testing became available in 1996, the samples from the victim and the suspect came back as a match. However, the probability quotient wasn't high enough to confirm it was absolutely the suspect.

In 2002, the samples were again tested, as there had been scientific advances in DNA testing. The match came back conclusive with Richard Dodd. In 2003, 22 years after the murder, Dodd was convicted.

The episode "A Murder in Coralville" airs at 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 21.