Documents show Geneseo Police Chief placed on leave due to staff morale

Geneseo City Officials placed Police Chief Thomas Piotrowski on paid administrative leave on January 30th, 2018. Sergeant Whittington was appointed as the acting chief for the time being.

The city did not give any details on why the chief was placed on leave. In an email City Administrator Lissa Kotter told KWQC there was no further comment other than the media release.

But, TV-6 Investigates sent a FOIA request to the City of Geneseo asking for the grounds of the external review, the Chief's salary and the chief's last job review.

The Chief currently makes $92,268.80. per year. Though, it's unclear if he gets his normal salary while placed on paid leave.

The city denied our request for the external review and the last job review. But, we did receive a letter sent from Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda to the Chief dated January 30th.

The letter notified the chief he was placed on administrative leave pending an external review of "practices and procedures in the Police Department."

The letter goes on to say the review will include but isn't limited to an audit of hiring and promotion practices, training opportunities, general personnel procedures and directives, and an assessment of Department morale and any other issues that could arise during the review.

"While the council approved my recommendation to take this action, the need for this arose after a number of individuals expressed concern to me about the department and the morale of both sworn and civilian staff," The letter reads.

The chief was directed to return all department property he had, including his badge, service weapon, keys and ID.

Chief Piotrowski was also asked not to contact any city staff to "ensure that this review is based on objective findings and not colored by emotions or conjecture."

The review will also allow the chief to participate and provide his own information.

You can read the full letter below (app users) or on the right side of your screen (web users).

